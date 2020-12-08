A total of 285 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. In total, 4,120 people were tested. Three new deaths were registered.

The figure represents nearly 6.9 percent of the total tested.

Harju County saw the largest number of new cases (171), 124 of whom were located in Tallinn.

Compared to recent weeks, Ida-Viru County saw a fall in the number of cases - 28 cases were indentified. In Tartu, 27 new cases were registered.

Pärnu and Rapla counties saw 14 new cases each, Lääna-Viru County eight, and Viljandi County six.

Hiiumaa, Lääne County and Valga County reported two new COVID-19 cases, with Võru County and Saaremaa recording one each.

Nine cases did not have an address associated with them in the population registry.

The three deaths reported overnight comprised a 66-year-old woman, an 87-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman, bringing the total number of people suffering from coronavirus who have died to 137.

For the first time, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants has risen over 400. Currently, the rate is 402.79.

Regional breakdown

The Health Board's northern region now has 14,934 people under observation, 2,563 of whom are infected with the virus.

The eastern region is monitoring 6,600 people, with 1,411 of them infected with COVID-19.

The southern region is following 4,900 people, 787 of whom have contracted coronavirus (though this figure also includes some of the northern region's observees, the board says) while the figure for the western region, the district with the fewest cases, the figures are 1,000 and 177 respectively (again with some crossover with the northern region).

Hospitalizations, recoveries, testing

262 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, with 14 of them on ventilators.

12 people were sent home in the past 24 hours, five were transferred to non-coronavirus wards and another five were moved to another hospital, the board says.

As of December 8, 9,082 people have been declared recovered from coronavirus. Of these, 6,927 (76.3 percent) have had their case terminated by a health professional, while the remaining 23.7 percent (2,155 people) meet the triple criteria of not having tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days, not being hospitalized due to the virus and not awaiting termination of their case file.

518,600 primary coronavirus tests have been concluded in Estonia since spring, with 15,510 of these (3 percent) having tested positive.

There are an estimated 5,353 active COVID-19 cases in Estonia at present.

More detailed information is available on the koroonakaart site here.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

