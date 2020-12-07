news

'Protection money' bill to go to vote unamended ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A Riigikogu sitting in progress.
A Riigikogu sitting in progress. Source: Erik Peinar/ Riigikogu office
News

No change has been made to the list of entries due so-called 'protection money' ahead of this year's full state budget.

The Riigikogu's finance committee passed the list unamended on Monday, for voting same day.

The scheme allows political parties to assign sums of money in proportion to their representation, to projects of their choosing, usually of a social, sporting, religious and particularly regional nature.

As such it is seen variously as greasing the wheels of the main state budget, or even a type of corruption, particularly by the Reform Party, which has long declined to dole out funds.

The three coalition parties, Center, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, this year are issuing their protection money handouts jointly, from a pool of €6.4 million.

The largest single recipient has also been controversial, an anti-abortion NGO founded in August, which has conducted one public march, is getting €141,000.

Six coalition MPs on the committee voted in favor of sending the "protection money" (in Estonian: Katuseraha, literally "roof money" - ed.) bill unchanged to the chamber, having fended off an opposition proposal to make amendments.

Other major recipients include Türi rural municipality government, which will be getting €120,000 for a creative house, and a Russian Orthodox church in the Ida-Viru County town of Jõhvi (€75,000 for a Sunday school and its fixtures and fittings).

The opposition Social Democrats (SDE) also take part in the practice, and this year had €300,000 to spend.

The largest beneficiary is the Estonian cyclists' union, which is to receive €21,000, and a sports club which will get €18,000 to promote ice rink-based sports, notably curling.

Voting on the state budget itself is due on Wednesday.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:18

Gallery: Imre Sooäär takes up Riigikogu seat after speech heckled

18:36

Coronavirus round-up: November 30 - December 6

18:01

More introduced COVID-19 cases from Russia than any other country

17:19

Government office releases formula to help stores stick to COVID-19 rules

16:41

State chooses battles carefully in combatting misinformation

15:52

Former mayor: English language threatens both Estonian and Russian futures

15:16

Ministry of Defense is looking for two new vice-chancellors

14:41

Rapla County Rail Baltica procurement rounds underway in early 2021

14:11

Health Board doctor: Intensive care wards full by year-end

13:45

'Protection money' bill to go to vote unamended

13:12

Vormsi woman killed by drunk driver

12:48

Health Board: 248 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours Updated

12:45

Latvia to rescue at European Council as Estonian leadership in quarantine

12:09

Culture recommendations: December 7-14

11:42

Watch and listen to all 2021 Eesti Laul entries.

11:21

Gallery: Rakvere Christmas tree wars divide public

10:56

Imre Sooäär may take up Riigikogu seat, but may not Updated

10:29

Statistics: Deflation on year to November influenced by fuel price fall

09:58

Tourism in October nearly half previous year's figure

08:50

AK: Pro-marriage referendum Riigikogu majority under threat

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: