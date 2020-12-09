2021 State Budget passes into law ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Session Hall at the Riigikogu.
Session Hall at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The 2021 State Budget Bill has passed its third reading at the Riigikogu, meaning it has passed into law as an act. Expenditures total close to €13 million, revenues €11 million.

55 MPs voted in favor of the bill, 44 against.

The budget takes into account the COVID-19 pandemic; the general government budget is projected to be in deficit with a nominal 6.7 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and a structural 6.6 per cent of GDP, in 2021.

Government sector investments will reach approximately €1.9 billion in volume next year. More than €1.4 billion in EU subsidies are planned in the 2021 state budget.

Tax revenues will increase to €9.3 billion in 2021, compared with around €9 billion this year. 

The state treasury will be able to take on additional liabilities of €2.4 billion in 2021 with loans and bonds, if necessary. 

This will make the Estonian government sector debt burden of potentially increase to €6.6 billion, or 23.6 percent of GDP next year.

As of November 30, the opposition Reform Party tabled 12 amendments to the bill, including one to boost the education ministry's budget by €225,000 to finance in-house psychologists for schools.

one amendment was also tabled by the Riigikogu special committee on the supervision of institutions, a change supported by the Riigikogu's finance committee, which also drafted two amendments, one clarifying changes within and between the areas of government of the ministries, the other supplementing the draft to the tune of €313 million of additional foreign support forecast for 2021, which is reflected in the consolidated line of government revenue. 

So-called "protection money" has also been confirmed. As reported on ERR News the items in the government's €6.4 million pool, along with the opposition Social Democratic Party's €300,000 (the Reform Party does not take part in the protection money scheme) had already been outlined as per protocol; the bill simply confirms the allocations and signals the start of the process.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:01

Ligi prefers SDE-Isamaa coalition as a trademark

17:07

2021 State Budget passes into law

16:42

Finance minister: Churches in Ida-Viru County working a morale booster

16:07

Arkadi Popov named friend of the media 2020

15:49

Ester Öpik appointed Tallinn coronavirus prevention coordinator

14:51

Coronavirus outbreak at Ida-Viru County convent

14:41

Imre Sooäär: Fear is the most contagious virus

14:31

Hospital chief: Healthcare on brink of crisis, hinges on public's behavior

14:00

Prime minister: About turn on schools closure result of long consultations

13:20

Jevgeni Ossinovski: The government has completely failed in the second wave

12:32

Schools to close Monday, Ida-Viru County in lockdown

12:08

Vabamu Museum of Occupation and Freedom collecting Soviet Christmas photos

12:04

Prime Minister joins von der Leyen, Merkel to launch EU digital initiative

11:42

Estonia doubles down on EU climate goals ahead of European Council meeting

11:15

Ministry: Foreign student numbers fall slightly in pandemic year

10:50

Minister of Social Affairs: Government can't overreact with restrictions

10:31

Health Board: 547 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths Updated

10:11

Survey: Estonia's wealthy third-highest polluters in Europe

10:11

Tallinn prefers earlier school Christmas holidays to distance learning

09:41

Statistics: Job vacancies fall by a quarter to Q3 2020

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: