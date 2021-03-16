Estonian government issuing another round of short-term bonds in late-March ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

€200 bill. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The government plans to issue another round of short-term bonds later on this month, for the third time in the past year.

Finance minister Keit-Pentus Rosimannus said that while the precise volume of the bond issue is yet known, it is likely to be valued in the hundreds of millions, while this and other details will be finalized soon and then made public.

The plan is reportedly independent of the supplementary budget decided on to tackle to economic effects of the third coronavirus wave, while the bonds will go on sale at the end of the month, finance ministry spokesperson Märten Ross said.

Last March, €200-million-worth of 12-month bonds were issued, with €375-million of both six- and 12-month bonds following in May.

The government also issued long-term bonds in 2020, for the first time in 18 years, valued at €1.5 billion (10-year bonds).

Short-term bonds had been issued in recent years before the pandemic; in 2019, €200 million-worth of six- and 12-month bonds were also issued.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

