Cost of long-term borrowing for Estonia rises 32-fold, to 4 percent

Economy
Various international currency bills (photo is illustrative).
Various international currency bills (photo is illustrative). Source: Jason Leung/Unsplash
Economy

The price of long-term borrowing in Estonia has in effect increased 32-fold, due to high interest from investors in long-term bonds issued by the Estonian state in three tranches, starting in 2020.

Sven Kirsipuu, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Finance, said: "The interest of international investors in Estonian bonds was high yesterday, meaning the result was the most favorable possible interest rate.

"In recent months, bond interest rates and risk margins have risen strongly, and the difficult market situation determined much. At the same time, we need to be certain that we have a sufficient financial buffer to cover the budget state payments both at the end of this year and next year," Kirsipuu went on.

In 2020 Estonia issued 10-year bonds to a total value of one billion euros; the interest rates of these bonds was 0.125 percent per annum at that time, but is now 4 percent, meaning a 32-fold increase.

In March 2021, the government announced to issue another round of short-term bonds later on this month, for the third time in preceding year and ostensibly in response to the Covid pandemic.

The bonds were listed on the Dublin Stock Exchange, and the three rounds were the first time the government had issued bonds for nearly 20 years.

Investor interest was high in the context of the nervous market situation of recent times, while 93 international investors wanted to subscribe to the bonds, to a total of €1.8 billion, the finance ministry says.

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to cover the deficit of the general state budget and supplement the liquidity reserve, while the projected, continued state budget deficit means similar issuing rounds can be expected in the future as well. 

The 2023 state budget has the state's debt burden estimated to rise to 19.8 percent of GDP next year. Government sector debt will increase by €780 million, to €7.65 billion, in 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

12:20

Mark Lajal makes progress in Sheffield ITP tournament

12:10

Erik Gamzejev: Coalition conceding energy points to EKRE ahead of elections

11:39

Cost of long-term borrowing for Estonia rises 32-fold, to 4 percent

11:32

Work begins on removing Red Army symbols from Maarjamäe Memorial site

11:03

Businessman linked to Kohtla-Järve bribery suspicions freed from detention

11:02

'Pealtnägija': Ambulance service allegedly falsified call-out records

10:42

Morning taxi shortage: COVID changed cab drivers' work habits

10:09

Reform MEP: Opening borders to Russian men comes at considerable risk

09:09

Prosecutor's Office requesting businessman Ossipenko be taken into custody Updated

08:32

Minister: Outgoing heritage chief caused confidence loss in institution

08:07

Local governments in Võru County appeal to state for economic aid

05.10

PPA: Currently no threat of mass illegal border crossings into Estonia

05.10

Census: Majority of Estonians still live in apartments

05.10

Some Estonian brands still using producers in Belarus

05.10

Ministry of Culture to pay five additional artists' salaries from 2023

05.10

Competition Authority bans Eesti Post, Express Post merger for second time

05.10

Estonian National Museum marks 80th anniversary of Peeter Mudist

05.10

Kherson artist Viktoria: "When I crossed the border, I realized I was free"

05.10

Enefit Green rehearses emergency rescue from wind turbine

05.10

SDE MP: Liisa Pakosta saga representative of 'dishonest' pattern

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: