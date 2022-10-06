Bank of Estonia: Interest payments may rise considerably in next few years

News
Ülo Kaasik
Ülo Kaasik Source: Arp Müller/ERR
News

Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) estimated that the combination of the continued state budget deficit along with rising interest rates, could increase interest payments on government loans by several hundred million euros a year within the next four to five years. Around €100 million has been earmarked from next year's budget to cover loan servicing costs.

Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) estimated that the combination of the continued state budget deficit along with rising interest rates, could increase interest payments on government loans by several hundred million euros a year within the next four to five years. Around €100 million has been earmarked from next year's budget to cover loan servicing costs.

On Thursday, it emerged that interest rates on 10-year bonds issued by Estonia in 2020, totaling one billion euros in value had increased 32-fold to four percent. "This four percent interest on a billion-euro loan means that every subsequent year, we will pay €40 million in interest costs," said Ülo Kaasik, vice president of Bank of Estonia.

"It comes at an additional cost to the state budget, and given there will also be a budget deficit of over €1 billion each year, we will start to accumulate these €40 million chunks, meaning interest payment amounts in four to five years' time could be in the hundreds of millions of euros," Kaasik explained.

"If we look at the fiscal deficit for the government sector as a whole, as described in the budget strategy, it comes to over €5 billion for the next four years. If this €5 billion is borrowed at an interest rate of four percent, that would mean spending (an additional) €200 million a year. Every year," Kaasik added.

"This is a huge amount, that we need to take into account in all our plans. Certainly, we can no longer claim that we can somehow get debt for free, or very cheaply. There is still a pretty big cost and we have to take that into account in all our plans now," Kaasik said.

Estonia's higher interest rates reflects the new reality we currently find ourselves in, according to Kaasik. "Interest rates vary from country to country, but the truth is that lately they have been extremely volatile. However, they have also been rising rapidly against a backdrop of accelerating inflation and tightening monetary policy," Kaasik noted.

"German 10-year bond yield rates are currently at just over two percent on the market. When we talk about interest rates in our region, they are none on the market at exactly the same level of maturity, you can't compare them like-for-like, but when we talk about the order of magnitude, in the cases of Latvia and Lithuania, the rates are also 3.5 percent and above. If they were to go to the market, they would have to pay about the same amount of interest," Kaasik added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:32

Estonian FM: Ukrainians being taken away from border no coincidence

17:18

Former finance minister: Estonia will have to borrow €1.2 billion next year

17:05

Daily: Thousands opt out of universal electricity service

16:53

Kallas on 4 point interest rate: It comes as unfortunate news for everyone

16:39

Minister: CO2 component near half of universal service price

16:29

Defense minister: UK contribution to planned division a priority

16:29

Bank of Estonia: Interest payments may rise considerably in next few years

16:24

Long read: Russia pushes for return to international sport

16:09

EU adopts new Russia sanctions package, including G7 oil price cap

15:54

European Commission President von der Leyen to visit Estonia on Monday

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

05.10

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

19.01

Appeal Rejected - Galojan Headed to Jail

05.10

Train travel to Berlin moves into distant future

05.10

Real estate prices, transactions volumes falling in Estonia

05.10

Census: Majority of Estonians still live in apartments

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: