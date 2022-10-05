Prosecutor's Office requesting businessman Ossipenko be taken into custody

Of several people detained Tuesday in connection with suspected corruption, the Prosecutor's Office is only requesting that entrepreneur Nikolai Ossipenko be taken into custody. The remaining ten individuals may be released soon.

Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Kristiina Kivari said that people can legally be detained for up to 48 hours, within which time several Kohtla-Järve City Council members and municipal officials should be released.

Pending court approval, however, Ossipenko may not be, as Kivari confirmed that the Prosecutor's Office has requested he be taken into custody.

The Prosecutor's Office may also publish the names of all suspects involved in the case on Wednesday, she added.

Police in Estonia detained Nikolai Ossipenko, eight members of Kohtla-Järve city government and Kohtla-Järve City Council and two people connected with Ossipenko on Tuesday on suspicions of giving and accepting bribes as well as influence peddling.

Some ten episodes of corruption are currently under investigation. This is a preliminary suspicion, which may change in the course of the criminal investigation.

Businesses connected to Ossipenko have provided local governments in Ida-Viru County with various services. He himself as well as people connected to him have likewise been active in local politics in the region.

Ossipenko and his utilities business have previously been tried in court as well; some ten years ago, a court ruled that his company N&V had earned nearly €1 million in criminal proceeds. Jevgeni Solovjov, then mayor of Kohtla-Järve, was found guilty; Ossipenko escaped trial on medical grounds.

