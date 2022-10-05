MP on Ossipenko case: Hard to separate small town business and politics

News
Martin Repinski.
Martin Repinski. Source: Gergey Lukecha/ERR
News

Keeping business and politics separate is a challenge in a small town with a small pool of active people, Center Party MP Martin Repinski says, in the context of the detention under suspicion of corruption of the Mayor of Kohtla Järve, and close to a dozen of his associates.

Repinski, a former mayor of nearby Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County and formerly in office with the current Kohtla-Järve Mayor, Nikolai Ossipenko, said Wednesday that: "Every respectable entrepreneur could obtain power in the local government if he or she wanted to. Nikolai Ossipenko's companies, as things stood when I was familiar with the figures, employed about 600 people. That pulls quite a lot of weight, if you count them as votes."

Kohtla-Järve has a population of a little over 33,000.

"It is well known that company employees often vote for their manager or company owner when he is a candidate and when he participates in politics," Repinski, no stranger to controversy himself, most recently after working as a Bolt taxi driver alongside his regular day job at the Riigikogu, continued.

"I think that every entrepreneur or company owner or manager of this kind, if they wanted to do something relating to the local government, could do so, and then they would gain the same level of influence, if not more," Repinski continued.

This meant there was nothing strange about Ossipenko-owned companies winning procurements from local government; since Ossipenko's companies were located in Jõhvi, adjacent to Kohtla-Järve, this also meant his prices could be lower than his competitors', Repinski said.

Ossipenko himself is the type of person who is very active, which is both a blessing and a curse, Repinski went on, in that keeping business and politics discrete things is difficult.

Nonetheless, the business side might in some ways have been easier if his friend had not gotten involved in politics also, the Center MP concluded.

"I think yes, it's really a very difficult challenge that ultimately leads to cases like what happened yesterday."

A total of around a 10 people are under investigation, including Ossipenko, following a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) swoop on Tuesday.

Ossipenko himself does not hold political office at this juncture, though several of those detained for questioning Tuesday - many of whom will already have been released - do, and include the city council chair and vice chair, and two deputy mayors.

The suspicions primarily relate to the offering and taking of bribes, and of influence peddling.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:48

Kherson artist Viktoria: "When I crossed the border, I realized I was free"

18:18

Enefit Green rehearses emergency rescue from wind turbine

17:51

SDE MP: Liisa Pakosta saga representative of 'dishonest' pattern

17:33

Cost cuts mean no Tallinn fireworks display this New Year's Eve

16:48

Tallinn deputy mayor: No night bus service in capital at this point

16:43

Russian residents in Estonia may be stripped of gun rights in a year's time

16:18

Private schools want more flexibility to help cover rising costs

16:14

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

16:14

MP on Ossipenko case: Hard to separate small town business and politics

16:01

Andreas Hoy: Tallinn needs more green spaces

Watch again

Most Read articles

08:10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

16:14

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

04.10

FM: Estonia must be prepared for Russia to organize border provocations

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

04.10

Waiting time for some car models in Estonia still over a year

04.10

Depeche Mode set to play Tallinn next summer on 'Memento Mori' tour

08:20

Ministry: Revocation of Metropolitan Eugene's residence permit possible

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: