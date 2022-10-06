Members of first Riigikogu to follow independence restoration reunite

Members of the first Riigikogu composition to be elected following Estonian independence met at a reunion held on Toompea Wednesday.

The event (see gallery) marked 30 years since the former MPs were first elected, in the first free elections held in Estonia for over 50 years.

The Riigikogu was designated the VII session, and its members were welcomed by Jüri Ratas, Speaker of the current, XIV Riigikogu.

Ratas said the VII Riigikogu had borne great historical responsibility in the implementation of the constitutional institutions of the newly independent country and the adoption of the legislation necessary to create a rule of law system based on the Constitution, also drawn up in 1992.

The VII Riigikogu (pictured below) was in office from September 30 1992 (it convened for the first time on October 5) to March 10 1995, adopting 522 legal acts and the full texts of 169 laws during that time.

VII Riigikogu shortly before leaving office in March 1995. Source: Government Office

Its opening session was also addressed by Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Lithuania Vytautas Landsbergis, grandfather of current Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Ülo Nugis (1944-2011) was Riigikogu Speaker, former MEP Tunne Kelam and former Tallinn Mayor Edgar Savisaar were deputy speakers, while Lennart Meri was confirmed first president since the restoration of independence, following a secret ballot run-off between him and Arnold Rüütel.

Meri became president a day later, Rüütel later became president, in 2001.

--

