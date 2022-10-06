Members of first Riigikogu to follow independence restoration reunite

News
Reunion of members of the VII Riigikogu, Wednesday, October 5 2022.
Open gallery
44 photos
News

Members of the first Riigikogu composition to be elected following Estonian independence met at a reunion held on Toompea Wednesday.

The event (see gallery) marked 30 years since the former MPs were first elected, in the first free elections held in Estonia for over 50 years.

The Riigikogu was designated the VII session, and its members were welcomed by Jüri Ratas, Speaker of the current, XIV Riigikogu.

Ratas said the VII Riigikogu had borne great historical responsibility in the implementation of the constitutional institutions of the newly independent country and the adoption of the legislation necessary to create a rule of law system based on the Constitution, also drawn up in 1992.

The VII Riigikogu (pictured below) was in office from September 30 1992 (it convened for the first time on October 5) to March 10 1995, adopting 522 legal acts and the full texts of 169 laws during that time.

VII Riigikogu shortly before leaving office in March 1995. Source: Government Office

Its opening session was also addressed by Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Lithuania Vytautas Landsbergis, grandfather of current Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Ülo Nugis (1944-2011) was Riigikogu Speaker, former MEP Tunne Kelam and former Tallinn Mayor Edgar Savisaar were deputy speakers, while Lennart Meri was confirmed first president since the restoration of independence, following a secret ballot run-off between him and Arnold Rüütel.

Meri became president a day later, Rüütel later became president, in 2001.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:01

Minister nominates Kaupo Rosin as foreign intelligence director candidate

14:56

Cracks appearing in walls as noted Tallinn art building subsides

14:53

Finance ministry: Many investors no longer want Baltic bonds

14:13

'Pealtnägija' shadows officials working at Narva border checkpoint

13:57

Estonian government issues €1 billion in ten-year bonds

13:35

Members of first Riigikogu to follow independence restoration reunite

13:01

Employers want to compensate workers' medical expenses tax free

12:54

Elena Malõgina through to round two in Bulgaria

12:35

Russian players able to compete in Estonian ice hockey league

12:20

Mark Lajal makes progress in Sheffield ITP tournament

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

05.10

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

19.01

Appeal Rejected - Galojan Headed to Jail

05.10

Train travel to Berlin moves into distant future

05.10

Real estate prices, transactions volumes falling in Estonia

05.10

Census: Majority of Estonians still live in apartments

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: