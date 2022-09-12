Gallery: Center Party holds energy prices protest meeting on Toompea

The opposition Center Party held a meeting to protest high energy prices in front of Toompea Castle on Monday, which also marks the start of the Riigikogu fall session. A few hundred mostly elderly people took part.

The protest saw speeches by Center leader Jüri Ratas, head of the Estonian Railroad Workers Union Oleg Tšubarov and Center whip Jaanus Karilaid. Singer Erick Krieger kept the crowd going.

The party said that the meeting follows dissatisfaction with PM Kaja Kallas' inaction in the conditions of 20+ percent inflation over four months.

"The government has resigned to the role of an onlooker and has not taken steps to contain the situation. People's coping, jobs and purchasing power are at stake," Jaanus Karilaid said, adding that steps need to be taken to avoid a socioeconomic disaster.

