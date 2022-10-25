Riigikogu amends Fishing Act as Peipus fishers protest individual quotas

News
{{1666685280000 | amCalendar}}
Protest by fishers from Lake Peipus against individual quotas.
Open gallery
21 photos
News

The Riigikogu has voted to amend the Fishing Act, meaning an individual quota system will now be introduced for commercial fishing in lakes Peipus, Lämmi and Pihkva. Earlier in the day, fishers from Lake Peipus staged a protest outside the Riigikogu against the amendment.

The amendments to the Fishing Act mean the government will have the power to set annual catch quotas for fish species in Lakes Peipus, Lämmi and Pihkva, with the aim of ensuring fresh fish is available on the Estonian market for longer periods of time.

This differs from the current so-called "Olympic system," or common quota, which is preferred by those gathered in protest, whereby at the start of the fishing season, fish are caught on a first-come-first-served basis, encouraging fishers to catch as many as they can, as quickly as possible.

Following the amendment, the government will have the final say on which species of fish to set annual catch quotas for. However, the initiators of the amendment want individual quotas to be set, particularly for the most economically important species of fish including carp and perch in lakes Lämmi and Pihkva, as well as Lake Peipus smelt (Osmerus eperlanus dentex) and vendace.

The amended law includes a provision, which states that, in the event of a repeat of one of the seven serious infringements listed in the Fishing Act, a company's legal fishing quotas will be reduced by 10 percent for the following two years.

According to a press release, Sven Sester (Isamaa), chair of the Riigikogu's Rural Affairs Committee, said that the introduction of individual quotas will increase the confidence of companies when planning their economic activities and enable more flexible fishing time for fishers. Sester added, that the new amendments to the Fishing Act, would facilitate more sustainable management of the fish supplies in Lake Peipus and increase the period during which fresh fish is available for consumers, while also ensuring sustainable income for both companies and fishers, as well as improving state and local level tax collection processes.

The adoption of the amendment to the Fishing Act (136 SE), initiated by the Rural Affairs Committee, received 59 votes in favor and three against.

The protestors strongly oppose amendments to fishing regulations on Lake Peipus, Lake Lämmi and Lake Pihkva, which they say would only benefit large fishing companies and leave self-employed fishers facing financial ruin.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:00

CAS rules wrestler Nabi is not doping cheat but upholds two-year ban

15:28

TÜ study: COVID still spreading rapidly, people following fewer precautions

14:43

Pesticides banned in Estonia for decades detected in surface, groundwater

14:37

Take two: PERH announces new psychiatric hospital construction procurement

14:13

Tallinn set to host 2023 European Judo Open

14:06

Aimar Ventsel: Sentiment toward Russians cooling in Georgia

13:21

Court ruling on Ossipenko arrest expected November 3

12:33

Five to six candidates shortlisted for top job at Eesti Energia

12:06

New Victim Support Act bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

11:58

Riigikogu amends Fishing Act as Peipus fishers protest individual quotas Updated

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

24.10

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

24.10

EDF general: Falling back in Kherson major hurdle for Russian troops

24.10

Estonians' life expectancy reached a record low last year

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

24.10

Winter tire deficit pushing up prices

24.10

Estonia to appoint ambassador to cooperate with Belarusian opposition

24.10

Viimsi water shortages stand in way of housing development plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: