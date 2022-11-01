River Selja becomes more fish-friendly thanks to EU-funded project

News
The Varangu old water mill on the Selja River.
The Varangu old water mill on the Selja River. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

The State Forest Management Center (RMK) has been working to make the Varangu dam on the Selja River in Lääne-Viru County, more fish-friendly. The dam, which is on the migration route of salmon and other fish, had previously proved challenging for weaker swimmers to negotiate. The new reconstruction work aims to rectify that, ensuring that all fish can pass through, irrespective of their swimming ability.

For many years, the Varangu dam on the Selja River in Haljala Municipality, Lääne-Viru County, provided a major obstacle for migratory fish. While the weir and bridge structures had decayed over the years, the concrete floor of the bridge pillars continued to cause problems, particularly for those species of fish, which are not such strong swimmers. In particular, issues arose each year during periods of low tide, when water levels above the concrete floor were minimal (often around 5 cm). This also meant that fish attempting to move upstream were unable to do so unless they could first jump over a 70cm-high step.

"Now, Wildlife Estonia (Eesti Loodushoiu Keskus) has installed special equipment on the rapids downstream from the former dam. The aim is to find out, this year and over the coming years, whether the European river lamprey (lampetra fluviatilis), which was previously unable to get over the dam, will (now) manage to migrate further up the Selja River. We have already seen that salmon and trout can successfully cross the barrier and use it as a spawning ground," said Sander Sandberg, aquatic wildlife specialist in RMK's Nature Conservation Department.

"The Varangu water mill dam has a weir downstream, and because the landowner wanted to retain the bridge pillars and restore the bridge itself for crossing the river, the concrete floor, which caused problems in periods when water levels were low, had to be retained during the works. While restoring the bridge pillars, a solution was found whereby the bridge deck would remain passable for fish during periods when water levels are low. It involves diverting most of the water between the bridge's central pillars," explained Sandberg.

"In order to enable the salmon to spawn upstream, a natural-looking artificial rapids has been created, with a low-flow channel in the middle, so that the fish have a place to swim when water levels are low," said Henri Gostsõllo, construction manager at Nordpont, the company responsible for the renovations.

"The rocks are positioned in such a way, that if the fish want to rest when moving uphill from here, they can go behind the rocks to do that and make plans," said Gostsõllo.

The reconstruction work, which was funded by the European Union's Cohesion Fund, cost in excess of €360,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:46

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

16:39

Health Minister: 'People need to help themselves too'

16:34

Water parks increasing their admission fees, family tickets less affected

16:30

Lasnamäe FC Ajax crowned 2022 Women's Esiliiga champions

16:14

Basic exemption for people of retirement age to rise to €704 on January 1

16:00

River Selja becomes more fish-friendly thanks to EU-funded project

15:30

Daily: Danish military truck involved in serious road traffic accident

14:53

Dentist: Estonian dentists too quick to pull teeth

14:53

Deal signed to build on Tallinn Fish Market site

14:34

Ragnar Kond on his hats and scarves: A piece of home that is always with me

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

08:25

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

31.10

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

31.10

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

12:29

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

31.10

Driver fined €600 for chasing brown bear

31.10

ICDS: Missile strikes only way for Russia to block grain ships

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: