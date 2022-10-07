Pärnu fishermen want more effective restrictions on seals, cormorants

News
Fishermen in Pärnu.
Fishermen in Pärnu. Source: ERR
News

Fishing restrictions are once again being discussed, but fishermen in Pärnu point out that cormorants and seals catch as many as much as they do. The environment ministry plans to take action.

Studies show approximately 40 percent of coastal fish stocks are in good condition, and even fishermen admit they need to be protected.

Fishermen are not against reasonable fishing restrictions the Association of Small Islands CEO Ingvar Saare told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK).

"[We are] certainly not opposed to an increase in the minimum size for perch, for example, which is the most important industrial fish," he said.

Saare said natural predators catch as many fish as professionals.

"Fishermen can see for themselves, and science confirms it, that cormorants and seals actually eat the same fish and in very large quantities. Unfortunately, the seals and cormorants could not be brought to the table to be questioned. It seems it was easier with fishermen," Saare said.

Professional fisherman Tarmo Luks told AK the rules should be changed.

"Our neighboring countries have much more effective means of limiting seal numbers, but we are held back by hunting laws. We can't control the seal population as much as we need to," he said.

Herki Tuus, head of the Department of Fisheries at the Ministry of the Environment, said they agree with the fishermen over cormorants and seals. 

The birds were driven away from the best fish spawning areas last year, he said, and oiling eggs in cormorant colonies would limit their numbers.

"Actually, the cormorant working group will meet in the autumn and should review the activities for the coming year: where, how much and what could be done through oiling or deterrence," he told AK.

Speaking about seals, Tuus said something should also be done as they can break nets and steal fish which causes a lot of damage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:17

Pärnu fishermen want more effective restrictions on seals, cormorants

20:31

Reinsalu: UN Russian human rights resolution a 'diplomatic victory'

20:01

Ukraine to recognize 5 EU school education systems, including Estonia's

19:05

Baltic Assembly Literature Prize awarded to Estonian writer Kai Aareleid

18:47

Kallas: European joint effort will reduce energy prices

18:22

Europe's new goal: solar panels on roofs of every shed, factory and home

18:01

Saturday's average electricity price falls to €128

17:54

Estonian Boxing Association in the dark over IBA U-turn on Russian athletes

17:36

Viru County Court bans press from Ossipenko hearing

17:20

Maik Kotsar plays integral part in Baskonia EuroLeague win

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

05.10

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

06.10

Kallas on 4 point interest rate: It comes as unfortunate news for everyone

13:17

Daily: Putin superyacht spotted off Estonian coast followed closely by PPA

09:01

Feature: How did non-Estonians vote in the 2021 local election?

17:14

Estonia sends more ammunition, protective equipment to Ukraine

08:24

PPA chief: We need to be prepared for mass border crossings from Russia

06.10

Estonian FM: Ukrainians being taken away from border no coincidence

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: