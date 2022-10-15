New appointments complete power changeover in Pärnu

Pärnu City Council has a new chair after a vote of no-confidence in Andrei Korobeinki (Center) saw him ousted from the post and replaced by Andres Metsoja (Isamaa) Friday.

The development follows a change in coalition in the southwestern Estonian city last month as Isamaa entered office with the Pärnu Ühendab electoral alliance and the Reform Party, though the city's under-fire mayor, Romek Kosenkranius (Pärnu Ühendab), survived a separate no-confidence motion submitted by Center, now in opposition at the council chambers, and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), popular in the surrounding region but in opposition in the city too.

The shakeup also meant a new deputy mayor for culture and education, a post previously held by Center, needed appointing, which came in the form of Ene Täht (Isamaa).

New council chair Metsoja told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "As is always the case in a political party, finding a consensus on the direction in which Pärnu's education and culture policy should be directed is required. We weighed-up the best candidates, and the truth is that Ene has worked within this system before.

"We can certainly see that the time is at a premium and the person should not require too much time to learn the ropes. [Ene] was ready to deliver and implement the program we agreed on," Metsoja went on.

Täht herself told AK that: "There was quite a lot to think about, with many aspects, but one is definitely the field I have studied, I have managed and which I know inside and out. The other aspect is purely pragmatic, namely that it it is closer to home. I have worked as an educational manager for two-and-a-half years."

Täht was previously Mayor of Lääneranna Municipality, to the northwest of Pärnu.

Last month, Isamaa replaced Center in Pärnu, which led to motions of no-confidence in both directions.

Mayor Kosenkranius has faced criticism over his management of the city, which has had to appeal to the state for an extra €25 million in order to get a planned new bridge over the Pärnu River constructed.

Anton Korobeinik, a former Riigikogu MP and also chess master, had written an opinion piece for ERR a little over a month ago in which he announced the new coalition deal being imminent.

