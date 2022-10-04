Finnish fishing company to consolidate lure production in Pärnu

Finnish fishing company Rapala will move all of its lure bait production team to Pärnu, the company announced this week.

The company currently produces lure at two factories, one in Finland and one in Estonia, but plans to consolidate all of its production in Pärnu by the end of 2023, national broadcaster Yle reported on Tuesday (link in Finnish).

The company said this will make production more efficient. It will also stop its production lines in Russia.

Lure design and technical support will remain in Finland, Rapala said.

--

