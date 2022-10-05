Yle: Last of Finland's Lenin statues toppled

News
The removal of the Lenin statue in Kotka, Finland.
The removal of the Lenin statue in Kotka, Finland. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/Lehtikuva
News

The last publicly-displayed statue of Soviet leader Lenin (1870-1924) in Finland has been removed from its plinth, that country's public broadcaster, Yle, reports.

The statue had been located in the southern coastal city of Kotka, Yle reports, and was in fact gifted by the then-Soviet controlled Tallinn City Government, in 1979, Yle says (link in Finnish).

The statue's sculptor was Matti Varik.

The development comes following a wave of such statue removals in Finland, never a part of the Soviet Union but due to geo-political considerations a country which had had to foster cordial relations with its neighbor to the east.

Kotka's authorities had decided the statue had to go back in June.

An addition to the statue from Polish sculptor Krzysztof Bednarski from 1995, by which time the iron curtain had fallen and Poland was no longer under the Communist yoke, added a comedic element to the statue of the Soviet mass murderer.

Entitled "Lenin's missing arm", the installation had as its name suggests made up for the lack of a left hand on the Soviet original (see photo below).

This "arm" has also gone into storage, while the Kymenlaakso Museum is to decide on the statue's future, Yle reports.

The 'missing arm' addition to the Kotka statue. Source: Mikko Savolainen / Yle

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, successor nation to the Soviet Union, has prompted not only statue removal in Finland, but also that country's application to join NATO, currently being processed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Yle

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:38

Piret Karro: Let's rename Narva's Gerassimovi tänav after Amelie Kreisberg

15:36

Real estate prices, transactions volumes falling in Estonia

15:32

Hourly electricity prices to drop below 10 cents per MWh on Thursday

15:08

Yle: Last of Finland's Lenin statues toppled

14:39

Meelis Kiili: The color of energy?

14:36

Pronksi tänav upgrade to affect central Tallinn traffic from October 10

14:12

Lüganuse School nationalization proposal arrives after two month wait

14:07

Kohtla-Järve council chair, others named in Ossipenko investigation

13:42

Train travel to Berlin moves into distant future

13:29

Census: More households in Estonia living in single-family homes

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

08:10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

04.10

FM: Estonia must be prepared for Russia to organize border provocations

04.10

Presidents: Estonia and Finland prepared for infrastructure attacks

03.10

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

04.10

Waiting time for some car models in Estonia still over a year

04.10

Depeche Mode set to play Tallinn next summer on 'Memento Mori' tour

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: