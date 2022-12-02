Finnish PM: Europe not strong enough to stand up to Russia alone

News
Finnish PM Sanna Marin.
Finnish PM Sanna Marin. Source: SCANPIX/EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
News

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin said in Australia that she does not believe Europe strong enough to withstand Russian without U.S. assistance. Martin also criticized Western countries' dependence on authoritarian powers, such as China.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin said that Russia's full scale attack against Ukraine has revealed Europe's weaknesses and strategic mistakes in Russia relations.

"I have to be brutally honest. Europe is not strong enough. We would be in trouble without USA," Marin said in a speech given at the Lowy Institute during a visit to Australia.

According to Marin, Ukraine needs to be given everything it needs to win the war against Russia. She emphasized that Ukraine has received the most military, economic and humanitarian aid from USA, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

Marin admitted, "we should have listened to our Baltic and Polish friends much sooner."

The Finnish PM pointed out that countries like Australia and Finland should reduce their dependence on authoritarian regimes, especially in the fields of energy generation and technology.

"We must stop being naive toward China," Marin said. She remarked that the partial occupation of Ukrainian territory has shown how important closer cooperation between democratic countries is.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Allan Aksiim, Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:52

Külli Taro: Estonian society not so polarized to vote only for two parties

10:34

Care home fees being raised again as general price advance continues

10:08

Võru, Valga and Põlva counties: How many voters will EKRE win from Center?

09:45

Finnish PM: Europe not strong enough to stand up to Russia alone

09:15

Expert: Ukraine holds initiative, while advantage needs to be seized

08:43

Rising protectionism danger to Western unity

07:45

Gallery: Jõhvi coding school's new facility formally opens

07:15

Pioneering British post-punk act Section 25 play in Tallinn Saturday

06:43

Salm: NATO allies' low ammunition stocks result of 'irresponsible' neglect

01.12

Estonia's parties want to raise defense spending to 3-6 percent of GDP

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

01.12

Estonia braces for colder than average December

01.12

Postimees: Actor who is alleged favorite of Vladimir Putin lands in Tallinn

01.12

Russians applying for Estonian citizenship fear ending up with no documents

01.12

Estonian PM repeats potential electricity blackouts warning

01.12

City of Tallinn restricting free parking to diplomatic vehicles

30.11

Weekly: The rise and rise of Estonian cricket

30.11

Estonian government makes one-off Russian pensions payment

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: