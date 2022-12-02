Finnish PM: Europe not strong enough to stand up to Russia alone

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin said in Australia that she does not believe Europe strong enough to withstand Russian without U.S. assistance. Martin also criticized Western countries' dependence on authoritarian powers, such as China.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin said that Russia's full scale attack against Ukraine has revealed Europe's weaknesses and strategic mistakes in Russia relations.

"I have to be brutally honest. Europe is not strong enough. We would be in trouble without USA," Marin said in a speech given at the Lowy Institute during a visit to Australia.

According to Marin, Ukraine needs to be given everything it needs to win the war against Russia. She emphasized that Ukraine has received the most military, economic and humanitarian aid from USA, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

Marin admitted, "we should have listened to our Baltic and Polish friends much sooner."

The Finnish PM pointed out that countries like Australia and Finland should reduce their dependence on authoritarian regimes, especially in the fields of energy generation and technology.

"We must stop being naive toward China," Marin said. She remarked that the partial occupation of Ukrainian territory has shown how important closer cooperation between democratic countries is.

