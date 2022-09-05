Gallery: Work underway on pedestal for new T-34 tank monument in Ivangorod

In the Russian border town of Ivangorod, work is underway on the pedestal, upon which a new T-34 tank monument will be placed.

The Soviet-era tank, which is the exact same model as the one recently removed from the highway between Narva and Narv-Jõesuu by the Estonian government on August 16, will be positioned in front of the Ivan Bilibin Museum, close to the border crossing point.

A video of the soon-to-be installed Ivangorod tank, was published online by the Leningrad Oblast administration on September 5. According to the caption accompanying the video, the tank has previously participated in parades on Moscow's Red Square.

Local authorities in Ivangorod had previously announced that a solemn ceremony would be held to officially unveil the new tank monument to the public on September 11.

