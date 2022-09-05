Gallery: Work underway on pedestal for new T-34 tank monument in Ivangorod

News
A pedestal being ereccted in Ivangorod for a new T-34 tank monument
Open gallery
3 photos
News

In the Russian border town of Ivangorod, work is underway on the pedestal, upon which a new T-34 tank monument will be placed.

The Soviet-era tank, which is the exact same model as the one recently removed from the highway between Narva and Narv-Jõesuu by the Estonian government on August 16, will be positioned in front of the Ivan Bilibin Museum, close to the border crossing point.

A video of the soon-to-be installed Ivangorod tank, was published online by the Leningrad Oblast administration on September 5. According to the caption accompanying the video, the tank has previously participated in parades on Moscow's Red Square.

Local authorities in Ivangorod had previously announced that a solemn ceremony would be held to officially unveil the new tank monument to the public on September 11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:11

Eesti Gaas will make decision on record prices later this month

17:04

August passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport highest since fall 2019

16:38

Average price of electricity to fall to €262 per MWh on Tuesday

16:25

Stalnuhhin sees no fertile soil for Russian party in Estonia

16:15

Gallery: Work underway on pedestal for new T-34 tank monument in Ivangorod

15:46

Gallery: Street picnic returns to Kuressaare

15:19

Estonians dominate Baltic Table Tennis Championships in Viljandi

14:51

Swedish court finds MS Estonia filmmakers guilty of violating burial site

14:06

Estonia's Kristin Tattar becomes world disc golf champion

13:50

Estonian youth player joins Italian Serie B side Cosenza

Watch again

Most Read articles

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

08:48

Small private plane crashes in Baltic Sea off Latvian coast

12:54

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Traffic access to Toompuiestee in central Tallinn restricted from Monday

11:27

Kaja Kallas: Maybe now is the time to listen to us

03.09

Estonia's tech sector weathering downturn better than most

10:26

EDF to get additional powers to organize armed resistance in occupation

02.09

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: