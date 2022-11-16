Small gathering marks 3 months since Narva's T-34 tank monument removal

Candles and flowers commemorating the T-34 tank monument.
Candles and flowers commemorating the T-34 tank monument. Source: ERR
Approximately a dozen people gathered at the site of the T-34 Soviet tank monument in Narva on Wednesday to mark three months since its removal.

Despite the cold and falling snow, at 7 p.m. locals gathered to lay fresh flowers, light candles and play sad military songs, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Not a day has passed since August 16 without someone paying their respects at the site, reporter Jüri Nikolajev added.

"When I got married, I put flowers at the memorial, and the children and grandchildren always came here too. Our memory was trampled underfoot," said Emma, ​​a resident of Narva.

"For me, too, it is a memory and source of pride. Ever since I was born, whenever we went to the summer cottage, I would always look out of the bus window to see the tank. It was my favorite place. I think people still come here, light a candle and reflect," Dmitri said.

The Narva T-34 in its former location, shortly before being removed. An identical model is now to be installed in Ivangorod. Source: Tatjana Gassova/ERR

The tank, a symbol of the Soviet victory over the Nazis in 1944, was removed in August by a government decision. To Estonians, the war machine is also a symbol of the USSR's 50-year occupation.

The T-34 is now housed at the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi near Tallinn.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

useful information

