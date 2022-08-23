Museum sees threefold rise in visitors first weekend Narva tank on show

News
The T-34 tank in its new location, a hangar at the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi.
The T-34 tank in its new location, a hangar at the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi. Source: Estonian War Museum
News

The Estonian War Museum in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn, saw three times the number of visitors over the weekend. While Saturday was a national holiday in Estonia (Restoration of Independence Day), the larger-than-usual crowd, of over 1,000 visitors, was likely drawn by a Soviet-made tank which had previously been located in Narva, opening up for public display.

The museum's marketing manager, Sandra Niinepuu, told ERR that the crowd was: "More than three times larger than on a regular summer weekend," adding that while the bulk of the visitors appeared to be Russian-speaking, significant numbers of Finnish-speaking people had also visited the museum, some of them "even arriving by bus".

The weekend did, however, pass without incident, Niinepuu added.

She said: "People were polite and calm. Although people arrived in a somewhat defiant mood and we were greeted in Russian, the parting shots were already in Estonian," adding that few people attempted to clamber on the tank or any other exhibits; signage prohibits doing this.

"We forbade people climbing on to the tank for safety reasons, a the its cupola hatch is open and people could injure themselves entering that way. The public generally seem to sense what the appropriate way to behave in the museum is," she said.

Niinepuu added that no complaints had been received about having to pay for tickets to view the tank, now in a hangar at the museum after its removal last week from a location just outside Narva, where it had been situated for over half-a-century
The museum also distributed Estonian flags, she added.

The tank was removed last week following weeks of speculation about its future, in the light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. While under Estonian law the removal would have been a matter for local government, an apparent impasse here prompted the state to step in and relocate the tank to the Viimsi museum. The plinth on which it stood was also dismantled.

The tank was found to have some fuel left, while an artificial red carnation, another Soviet symbol, was found inside once it was opened up.

Another T-34 is already on display at the museum, in the outdoor area.
The indoor hangar is only open to the public at weekends or via prior arrangement with the museum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:21

Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal procurement stalls

17:16

Tallinn Zoo celebrating birthday with special program on Thursday

17:09

Average monthly pension to increase by more than €100 next year

16:57

Minister: Power outages unlikely in Estonia but risks have gone up

16:48

Vanemuine Theater opens new season with festival in Tartu

16:18

Enefit Power salary talks in Ida-Viru County will be tense

16:03

Seventh "Aparaaditehase Festival" set to take place in Tartu this weekend

15:50

Kelly Sildaru attending pre-season New Zealand training camp

15:46

Gallery: Trad.Attack! perform spectacular live show in Tartu

15:38

Siim Kiisler, Kristjan Vanaselja elected deputy chairs of Parempoolsed

Watch again

Most Read articles

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

22.08

EDF Deputy Commander: Ukrainians have up to 10 weeks for counter-attack

22.08

Feature: We need to talk about Narva

07:51

Minister: FSB claim of alleged assassin fleeing to Estonia is provocation

22.08

Meelis Oidsalu: The real reason for the intelligence chief quitting

22.08

Daily: Kallas speaks up in support of Sanna Marin after dancing video leak

13:00

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

20.08

Estonia's electricity prices to reach as low as €0.44 per MWh on Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: