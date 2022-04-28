Estonia's fishing ports open up to the public this Saturday

This Saturday, April 30, sees Estonia's seaside and freshwater fishing ports spring to life, for an open day which will bring a host of events and attractions to the public.

The event is the fourth of its kind to have happened in Estonia to date and will see a total of 24 fishing ports around not only the country's lengthy coastline being open to the public and showcasing the day-to-day working life of such spots, but also freshwater fishing ports, for instance on Peipsi järv (Lake Peipus).

Rural affairs minister Urmas Kruuse (Reform) said that: "The UN has declared this year the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture."

"This makes it wholly appropriate to pay attention to the daily activities of those people engaged in traditional coastal fishing, through which fresh fish reaches our table - the fishing ports open day provides a great opportunity for this," minister Kruuse continued, according to the ministry website.

The program's coordinator, Toomas Armulik, said: "Fishing ports open day is for the whole family. Be sure to bring the children, as there will be many activities aimed at younger audiences. That said, it is worth remembering that the sea is what it is, and so it is worth checking the weather forecast before coming."

Attendees will be able to purchase fresh fish and related products, while experts, craftspeople and also chefs will be on hand, boat trips, fishing and angling workshops and musical events will also be on offer, the ministry says.

The flagship event is at the popular harbor of Võsu, Lääne-Viru County, with the official opening taking place at 12.00 noon on Satuyrday and attended by minister Kruuse, organizers, noted chef Vladislav Koržets, legendary rock band Singer Vinger and others.

The locations of the day's events are as follows:

Harju County: Port of Tallinn, Hara and Tilgu. Lääne County: Dirhami, Puise and Sviby. Hiiumaa: Haldi, Kõrgessaare and Roograhu. Pärnu County: Japsi, Lindi, Virtsu kalasadam, Pärnu Fishing Village and Võiste. Peipsi järv shoreline: Kolkja, Räpina and Varnja. Saaremaa: Nasva river harbor, Turja. Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties: Eisma, Toila, Võsu. Lake Võrtsjärv: Limnoloogiakeskus and Valma.

More information (in Estonian) is here.

--

