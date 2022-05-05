Price of salmon up 80 percent on year

News
Salmon.
Salmon. Source: Pixabay
News

Meelis Vetevool, chairman of the supervisory board of fish processors M.V.Wool, said that the price of raw salmon has grown by 84 percent over the past year and fish is not expected to become cheaper again before the second half of summer.

He said that the price has been driven up by modest supply as several fish farms dialed back production in the coronavirus pandemic.

"Why is demand so high for Norwegian fish – farms in Scotland and Chile are producing less fish than is needed. Norwegian companies are exporting to the Americas and Asia, which is why the price has spiked," Vetevool said.

"The next generation will be ready by summer to suggest that pressure on prices could be eased in July or August," he added.

Vetevool explained that the price of fish plummeted in the wake of hotel and restaurant closures and it is likely farms miscalculated in terms of demand returning by spring.

"When the pandemic hit in 2020, fish prices slumped and they needed to get rid of their stock."

"The markets are bouncing back and demand for fish is high all over the world. There is simply not enough of it available and Norway cannot cater to global demand alone," the M.V.Wool executive said.

He added that the company has been forced to dial back production because price advance has hurt Estonians' interest in fish.

"Estonians cannot afford to eat their fill of salmon at these prices, and the same goes for the rest of Europe."

Vetevool said that the buying in price of salmon has grown by 84 percent on year, adding that while energy price hikes are also reflected in the final price, their effect is still negligible. "The price of fish accounts for most of it," he remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

Center Party returns €843,000 illicit donation in full

17:12

Taavi Pern: The prosecution repeatedly warned journalists

17:04

Gallery: Canada, South Korea, Luxembourg flags raised at NATO CCDCOE

16:55

Estonia's 5G frequency license auction bids rise to €2.6 million

16:52

Prime minister: Press must be able to work freely

16:19

Price of salmon up 80 percent on year

16:15

EKRE leader: prosecution should not get to decide media content

15:48

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

15:10

Grave of Kukruse lord provides clues about medieval Estonians' lives

14:55

Record energy prices increase Eesti Energia's turnover by 92 percent

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

08:05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

04.05

Police to restrict traffic on Tallinn's Filtri tee on May 9

04.05

City dwellers increasingly ordering in at night

09:39

Journalists fined over Swedbank piece raises Estonia press freedoms worries

04.05

Why bring Tallinn Music Week to Narva?

04.05

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: