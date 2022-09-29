Gallery: EKRE pickets government over energy policy

EKRE-organized protest against government energy policies, Thursday, September 29 2022.
The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) picketed the Stenbock House, seat of the government, Thursday, in protest over the Reform/Isamaa/SDE coalition's energy policy.

EKRE chair Martin Helme, who is also a deputy Riigkogu speaker and chaired the session Thursday at which Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) handed over the state budget draft, at the same time the protest was taking place, said ahead of the picket said that while the state should be able to lower the price of electricity to around 3 cents per KWh, Reform has in stead chosen to contribute to the profits of the Nord Pool exchange, adding that the new universal service to soon be rolled out will lead to higher prices.

EKRE, which could be fairly described as a populist party, says it will hold such protests on the same topic in the near future.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

