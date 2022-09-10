Electricity in Estonia to cost €282 per MWh on average Sunday

Electricity on Sunday will cost €282 per Megawatt-hour as an average for the day, as quoted on the Nord Pool market. This is an increase of €50 on Saturday's price.

By hour, electricity will cost no less than €237 per MWh, and no more than €400 per MWh.

The cheapest rate, ie. €237 per MWh is to be had early in the morning (5 a.m. to 7 a.m.), while 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the most expensive period, when electricity will cost €400 per MWh.*

Finland's price of electricity Sunday is identical to Estonia's; in Latvia and Lithuania the average price is €363 per MWh.

* Exclusive of VAT. Price fluctuations relate most to those on variable-rate packages.

--

