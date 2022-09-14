Average electricity price rises to €151 on Thursday

Thursday's average electricity price will be €151.11 per megawatt-hour, an increase of almost €60 on today, data from the Nord Pool power exchange shows.

Prices will drop below €20 over night and the lowest hourly rate will be €14.44 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

However, prices wil start to rise rapidly after 7 a.m. with the highest rate shooting up to €500.10 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

For the majority of the day, the price will be approximately €200 per megawatt-hour.

The average price will be €118.75 in Finland and €406.37 in Latvia and Lithuania.

Last week the average price in Estonia was €298.47 euros per megawatt hour.

On September 15, 2021 the average price of electricity in Estonia was €160.36.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!