Estonia's average electricity price will remain under €100 on Wednesday

Lights at MUBA in Tallinn.
Lights at MUBA in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's average electricity price will be less than €100 on Wednesday, similar to today, but far below Latvia and Lithuania, data from the Nord Pool power exchange shows.

The average price will be €94.62 per megawatt-hour on Wednesday, rising from €74.80 on Tuesday. The price drop is due to maintenance on the Estonian-Latvian connection.

The lowest price tomorrow will be between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. when it falls to €28.49. It will be most expensive between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at €189.26.

It will mostly be above €100 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Elsewhere in the region, the average price will be €87.32 per megawatt-hour in Finland, but €470.38 and €478.16 in Latvia and Lithuania, respectively.

Last week, the average price in Estonia was €298.47 per megawatt-hour.

The data below, taken from Nord Pool, shows the price of electricity over the last couple of days has been cheaper in Estonia this year than last year.  

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

