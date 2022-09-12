Estonia-Latvia power link maintenance to lower price of electricity Tuesday

The average price of electricity will drop to €74.80 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday. The price drop is caused by maintenance work on the Estonia-Latvia power link set to take until Friday evening.

The average market price was €258.33/MWh on Monday.

The price will also drop to €74.22/MWh in the Finnish price area. It was on par with Estonia's on Monday.

In Latvia and Lithuania, the price will grow to €453.48 and €466.99 per MWh respectively on Tuesday, up €30-40 since Monday.

In Estonia, electricity will be cheapest between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. at €28/MWh.

The price will climb above €100 from 9 a.m. hitting €174.64 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

330-kilovolt transmission lines between Estonia and Latvia will undergo maintenance from Tuesday to Friday due to which less than half of normal transmission capacity will be available at certain times.

--

