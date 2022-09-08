Estonia supports intervention in European electricity market

News
Riina Sikkut and Kaja Kallas.
Riina Sikkut and Kaja Kallas. Source: Anneli Milistver/ERR
News

Estonia will support intervention in the electricity market at the meeting of the European Union's energy ministers on Friday and will advocate for the decoupling of gas and electricity prices.

"Today we reached an agreement on the positions with which the Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure will go to the emergency meeting of the European Union's energy ministers tomorrow [September 9]. We support the discussion for quick intervention in the electricity market and the decoupling of gas and electricity prices," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at the government's press conference on Thursday.

Kallas said, based on tomorrow's discussions, ministers will create guidelines for countries about how they can combat high energy prices.

While Estonia supports intervention in the electricity market, it is also seen as important to maintain investors' confidence and interest in investing in renewable energy and to understand the necessity of the green transition, the prime minister said.

Estonia also wants initiatives to include proposals for managing energy consumption and that the motivation to save energy is maintained, she added.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE) said the government will approve Estonia's positions today and there are six key points.

These are: 1) Supporting temporary intervention in the electricity market and the decoupling of electricity and gas prices; 2) Increasing the transparency of the Estonian electricity exchange and allowing the price ceiling to fall; 3) Offering help to energy companies to prevent bankruptcies; 4) Reducting electricity consumption - but taking into account climates of each country; 5) Supporting a low price ceiling for Russian energy carriers and ending energy imports from Russia; and 6) Reforming the Emission Trading System (ETS).

At the same time, Estonia considers EU-wide solutions important, Sikkut said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:51

Gallery: First civil defense shelter in Narva marked with sign

17:35

Ukrainian electro-folk band ONUKA play Station Narva pre-party in Tallinn

17:05

Gallery: German military gravestones vandalized in Ida-Viru County

16:47

Estonia supports intervention in European electricity market

16:46

August 2022 was hottest in Estonia for 100 years

16:17

Weekend events mark 30 years of Tartu-Tampere friendship

15:47

Reinvigorated Tallinn Central Market may still be on track for 2025 opening

15:46

Experts: High inflation likely to last to spring

15:33

Estonia face Greece in final EuroBasket group game on Friday

15:14

First Estonia-Sweden future cooperation report presented in Tallinn

Watch again

Most Read articles

07.09

Baltic states reach agreement on limiting entry to Russian tourists Updated

14:34

Baltics, Poland to ban entry to Russian tourists from September 19

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

06.09

Estonia buys 10 more electric trains

07.09

Unclear if the Tallink MyStar to start service at month end, as planned

07.09

Statistics Estonia: August consumer price index up 24.8 percent on year Updated

09:27

Estonia, Poland to jointly procure short-range air defense systems

07.09

Back-up plans exist for Russia shut-off of Narva reservoir scenario

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: