Helme: It is possible to sell electricity at €30 per MWh to most consumers

Martin Helme
Martin Helme Source: ERR
According to Martin Helme, leader of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the current energy crisis is not something inevitable, and that things can be done to rectify it. Helme believes, it would be possible to sell electricity to most consumers in Estonia for €30 per megawatt-hour.

"I can say with absolute certainty, that it is possible to sell electricity to the vast majority of consumers in Estonia, and I am also talking about businesses, for €30 per megawatt hour," Helme said on ETV politics show "Esimene Stuudio." Helme added, that he thinks the change could be implemented quickly.

"I want to emphasize, that this energy crisis we are facing is not something inevitable. It is not something unexpected that has happened, (and) it is not something unpredictable that we cannot do anything about. It is clearly something that has happened as a result of political choices and regulatory decisions. There is a gigantic redistribution of wealth happening now. Big money is being taken away from the people, and going into in the hands of a small group, who are having a good time," Helme said.

According to Helme, there is no shortage of energy production capacity in Estonia, of the kind that could cause prices to rise to such high levels.

"We are being lied to, said Helme. "There is an awful lot of lying in this whole energy debate, about there being a shortage of energy production in Estonia. There is not. There is no energy deficit in Estonia. Estonia's nominal capacity is almost double the amount that our peak consumption levels have ever been," he said.

"We need to instruct (state-owned energy provider) Eesti Energia to sell to everyone who wants (to buy) it, that is to private consumers and small consumers in Estonia - and according to the European Union's definition, almost all Estonian companies are small consumers - at a fixed price of €30 per megawatt-hour, to compensate Eesti Energia for the CO2 component of the state budget. Then,  all this CO nonsense will be out of there, and they will still be in profit. /.../ And they (would) also (be) profitable, because their actual production capacities are higher. And, whatever they have left over from sales to the Estonian people, they can sell to Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, or wherever they want, and at whatever price they choose. But, our government's job is to make sure that our people and our businesses, have cheap energy," Helme said.

Editor: Michael Cole

