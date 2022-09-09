Electricity in Estonia to cost €270 per MWh as an average Friday

Friday's average price of electricity on the Nord Pool exchange will be €270.60 per Megawatt-hour, a slight drop on Thursday's figure.

The morning's cheapest period by hour has already passed at the time of writing; electricity cost €101.51 per MWh between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., though the last hour of the day, ie. 11 p.m. to midnight, brings an electricity price level of €82.09 per MWh.

Between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., the price of electricity quoted on the Nord Pool exchange* will not drop below the €250-per-MWh mark and is above €300 for much of the time, while between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. the price is over €400 per MWh, peaking at just under €450 during the second of those two hours.

Electricity prices this week have remained comparatively stable, with Tuesday the cheapest day so far, and consequently the cheapest working day (though still exceeding €260 per MWh as an average).

The average prices for Friday in Finland (€270.60), Latvia and Lithuania (€290 per MWh) are comparable with Estonia's.

*Nord Pool prices exclude VAT, and primarily affect those on market-linked electricity packages rather than those on fixed-rate contracts.

--

