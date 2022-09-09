Electricity in Estonia to cost €270 per MWh as an average Friday

Economy
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

Friday's average price of electricity on the Nord Pool exchange will be €270.60 per Megawatt-hour, a slight drop on Thursday's figure.

The morning's cheapest period by hour has already passed at the time of writing; electricity cost €101.51 per MWh between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., though the last hour of the day, ie. 11 p.m. to midnight, brings an electricity price level of €82.09 per MWh.

Between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., the price of electricity quoted on the Nord Pool exchange* will not drop below the €250-per-MWh mark and is above €300 for much of the time, while between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. the price is over €400 per MWh, peaking at just under €450 during the second of those two hours.

Electricity prices this week have remained comparatively stable, with Tuesday the cheapest day so far, and consequently the cheapest working day (though still exceeding €260 per MWh as an average).

The average prices for Friday in Finland (€270.60), Latvia and Lithuania (€290 per MWh) are comparable with Estonia's.

*Nord Pool prices exclude VAT, and primarily affect those on market-linked electricity packages rather than those on fixed-rate contracts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

11:47

Statistics: July exports up 13, imports 22 percent on year

11:23

Estonia out of EuroBasket after defeat to favorites Greece

10:53

MEP: Soaring inflation may alter some European states' view of Ukraine war

10:19

Universal electricity service bill to be amended quickly

09:56

Minister: US military presence in Estonia to remain strong

09:24

Helme: It is possible to sell electricity at €30 per MWh to most consumers

08:54

Removal of one Hiiumaa Soviet monument likely to be followed by more

08:23

Spas fighting to stay alive against power companies seeking to charge more

08:11

Estonia's diplomatic presence in Russia has significantly fallen this year

07:43

Ott Tänak fourth in Acropolis Rally opening speed test Updated

07:35

Lauri Hussar running for Eesti 200 chair

07:17

Electricity in Estonia to cost €270 per MWh as an average Friday

08.09

Estonian leaders express condolences after death of UK's Queen Elizabeth II

08.09

Gallery: First civil defense shelter in Narva marked with sign

08.09

Ukrainian electro-folk band ONUKA play Station Narva pre-party in Tallinn

08.09

Gallery: German military gravestones vandalized in Ida-Viru County

08.09

Estonia supports intervention in European electricity market

08.09

August 2022 was hottest in Estonia for 100 years

08.09

Weekend events mark 30 years of Tartu-Tampere friendship

08.09

Reinvigorated Tallinn Central Market may still be on track for 2025 opening

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: