Average electricity price to fall slightly to €223 per MWh on Saturday

The average price of electricity in Estonia will fall somewhat to €223.024 per megawatt-hour on Saturday, down from € 270.60 on Friday, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices* for September 10.

Hourly prices in Estonia will remain under €100 per megawatt-hour from midnight through 7 a.m. on Saturday, bottoming out at €85.32 per megawatt-hour from 6-7 a.m.

Prices will exceed €300 per megawatt-hour from 5-10 p.m., including peaking at €359.14 from 8-9 p.m.

As on several other days earlier this week, Finland's average price per megawatt-hour will match Estonia's on Saturday.

To the south, meanwhile, both Latvia and Lithuania will see slightly cheaper daily average prices at €338.64 per megawatt-hour.

Record high prices in mid-August

Electricity prices in Nord Pool's Estonian price area reached record highs just over two weeks prior, with the average price for August 17 reaching €682.05 per megawatt-hour and the hourly price peaking €4,000 per megawatt-hour, which is also the power exchange's cap.

The overall average in Estonia last month reached €361 per megawatt-hour, up from €233 per megawatt-hour in July.

*All times are noted in Central European Summer Time (CEST), one hour behind Estonian time, in accordance with Nord Pool's own data.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!