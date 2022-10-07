Lasnamäe sees rat extermination drive ahead of winter

A common European Brown Rat dipping into the remains of a discarded Starbucks beverage.
A common European Brown Rat dipping into the remains of a discarded Starbucks beverage. Source: Mert Guller / Unsplash
Pest control began Thursday in the Tallinn district of Lasnamäe, with rats the main focus.

Exterminator Mirko Vahtra told ETV morning show "Terevisioon" Thursday morning that brown rats (Rattus norvegicus) often thrive in densely populated areas where people leave discarded food in un-secure or non-rat-proof locations.

Vahtra "The problem is actually quite a major one. We get daily phone calls from different apartment associations and private individuals who want to get rid of rats which have already invaded residential buildings."

Food scraps discarded outdoors near to apartment blocks are one of the biggest draws for rats, Vahtra added, often the result of over-full garbage bins.

"Where there is food, there are also rats," he said, a phenomenon which also makes things harder for the garbage removers, who often arrive to find plastic bin bags torn to shreds by the hungry rodents.

As the weather gets colder, rats are more likely to seek shelter in the warmth of apartment block basements, or apartment blocks in general, where they can, though are also capable of digging burrows and dragging down some of their plundered food with them if need be.

Vahtra urged the public, wherever they live, to monitor the surroundings of their residence and not hesitate to contact pest control where necessary.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

