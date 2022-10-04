September poll: Estonian residents' trust in government falls on month

The percentage of Estonian residents who trust the central government fell from 49 percent in August to 45 percent in September, according to the results of a nationwide poll commissioned by the Government Office and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

Trust in the Estonian government has thus essentially returned to the same level at which it was prior to Russia launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February. According to poll results from mid-February and mid-January, 47 and 43 percent of respondents, respectively, trusted the central government.

In March, April and May, meanwhile, a total of 56 percent of Estonian residents trusted the government.

Of last month's respondents, 54 percent of Estonians and 27 percent of respondents of other nationalities trusted the government.

Trust in the central government was found to be above average in the 15-34 as well as the 75+ age groups. Those aged 35-74, meanwhile, were less trusting than average thereof.

By region, trust in the government was higher than average in Northern and Southern Estonia; in Northeastern Estonia, meanwhile, just 26 percent of residents trust the central government.

Level of trust unchanged in other political institutions

According to the results of the September poll, 45 percent of Estonian residents trust the Riigikogu, remaining steady on month and above June's 42 percent.

Overall, 64 percent of Estonian residents trust local governments, and 68 percent trust the president of Estonia.

In a survey commissioned by the Government Office and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS from September 13-18, a total of 1,256 Estonian residents aged 15 or above were polled by phone and online.

--

