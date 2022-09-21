Daily: Prime minister's support unchanged, Läänemets' popularity grows

Support for Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas as prime minister is unchanged on last month, according to a recent survey, while that of interior minister and Social Democrats (SDE) leader Lauri Läänemets as hypothetical prime minister has risen.

EPL's survey polls the popularity of the current leaders of Estonia's major political parties and their suitability as prime minister, a post which one of them, ie. Kallas, already holds.

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder has seen a fall in support.

Support for Jüri Ratas (Center) and Martin Helme (EKRE) as potential head of government is also unchanged.

The survey was commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), which reported that: "It has not been the case, at least in the last year, that voters have exhibited such a similar point of view over two consecutive months."

"The top three [leaders] in August and September are identical: 27 percent of the respondents consider Kallas the most suitable prime minister, 19 percent of the respondents take it to be Jüri Ratas ... and 12 percent pledged for ... Martin Helme. There has been no fluctuation, not even by a single percentage point," EPL said (link in Estonian).

Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas has also seen no change on her result between August and September, EPL reports. Six percent of respondents find her to be the best prime ministerial candidate.

Seeder's rating fell from five percent to three percent over the same period, while Läänemets' rose from three percent to four percent, among respondents to the EPL survey.

Kallas is most popular with native Estonian speakers, respondents who hold a higher education and respondents in higher income brackets. She is also a popular second-choice among SDE and Eesti 200 voters, EPL says.

Ratas finds more support among the over-75s and among "non-Estonians", essentially native Russian speakers.

Seeder on the other hand had primarily seen support from voters who back Isamaa itself fall.

Läänemets' perceived handling last month of the removal of a World War Two-era Soviet-made T-34 tank, which sat on a plinth just outside the border town of Narva, where it functioned as a war memorial, and its relocation to a museum just outside Tallinn, is likely behind the bulk of his improvement in popularity.

--

