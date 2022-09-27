Riigikogu speaker thanks Japan for strong support for Ukraine

Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) has expressed thanks to Japan for its support for Ukraine.

Speaking in Tokyo, where he was on an official visit Monday, meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Ratas said: "In the current geopolitical situation, it is important for like-minded countries to band together.

"I thanked Japan for condemning Russia's aggression, for imposing sanctions on Russia, and for strongly supporting Ukraine," the Riigikogu speaker went on, per a press release.

Ratas and Kishida also discussed Estonian-Japanese relations, described as "excellent" and stressed the need to develop these even further, not least since Japan is one of Estonia's key partners in the Asian and Pacific region, and one which shares the same values in terms respecting human rights and the principles of the rule of law.

Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Monday, September 26 2022. Source: Riigikogu press service

Ratas said: "In bilateral relations, we are the most keen to enhance cooperation in digital and cyber solutions, which is an integral part of the image we have of Japan in Estonia. We are seeing opportunities for strengthening the cooperation between the Estonian and Japanese companies as well as governments. It is also vital to boost cooperation between Japan and the EU."

Today, Tuesday, Ratas also attended the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Kishida over Abe's assassination in July.

In 2018, Shinzo Abe became the first head of government from Japan to officially visit Estonia.

The funeral takes place at the Nippon Budokan Arena.

Ratas is also meeting his Japanese counterpart Hiroyuki Hosoda, as well as his colleagues from Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia, while in Tokyo, and will also meet with members of the Estonian community in Japan, at the Estonian Embassy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!