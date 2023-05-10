Gallery: Former president Arnold Rüütel celebrates his 95th birthday

Former president Arnold Rüütel celebrates his 95th birthday on May 10. President Alar Karis and Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) were among the visitors at Kadriorg to congratulate the stalwart and still-active statesman.

Arnold Rüütel was born in the Laimjala municipality of Saaremaa on May 10, 1928. He served as the president of the Republic of Estonia from 2001 to 2006.

--

