Estonia's stabilization reserve shrinks by €3 million on quarter

News
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The size of Estonia's Stabilization Reserve Fund, which is maintained to fund crisis situations, shrank by €3 million over the third quarter of 2022, standing at €423.3 million at the end of September.

Deposited into the stabilization reserve this year was a profit distribution of €900,000 from the Bank of Estonia's 2021 profits; €900,000 was likewise deposited in the reserve last year, comprising primarily of a profit distribution from the Bank of Estonia's 2020 profits, according to a Ministry of Finance report.

As of the end of the third quarter, reserve funds have been invested primarily in EU government bonds with very low credit risk, which account for 69.9 percent of infusions. Another 27.9 percent has been invested in credit institution bonds, and the account balance and 2.2 percent in corporate bonds.

Bonds made up 86.5 percent of investments and balance 13.5 percent. Major investors were the Bank of Estonia (13.5 percent), Bpifrance Financement SA (12.9 percent) and Austria (12.6 percent).

Belgian bonds accounted for 19.5 percent, Bpifrance Financement bonds 17.6 percent and French bonds 12.4 percent of investments last quarter. Bonds account for 99.7 percent and the account balance 0.3 percent of the reserve's investments.

Eurozone bond yields increased significantly in the third quarter, due primarily to the increase in base interest rates. While bond prices increased in July over fears of an economic recession, they fell again in August and September.

The profitability of reserve assets fell by 2.26 percent in the third quarter.

From €45 million in 25 years

First established in 1997, the Stabilization Reserve Fund can be used in crisis situations with the approval of the Riigikogu. It was established with an initial volume of 701.6 million Estonian kroons, or €44.8 million. The reserve has been used to cover the debts of the bankrupt Estonian Maapank as well as to mitigate risks generated by the 2009 economic crisis.

In April 2020, the Riigikogu greenlit the gradual and needs-based use of reserve funds for the mitigation of economic damage caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The State Budget Act provides that the stabilization reserve is made up of a part of Bank of Estonia profits, the public cash flow surplus of the previous economic year following a Riigikogu decision, income from reserve management, state budget appropriations as well as other funds as provided for by law.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:18

Estonia's stabilization reserve shrinks by €3 million on quarter

16:00

Indrek Tammekänd: Let us raise the salary of the new RMK director

15:50

Days after Paide mayor resignation, Türi municipal mayor resigns as well

15:41

War of Independence Victory Column renovation now expected in 2023

15:24

Ministry planning gaps in the Väike Strait Dam

15:16

Tallinn Airport parking lots packed as schools go on fall break

14:49

Daily: New study looks at Estonians' attitude toward environmental values

14:31

Bill of amendments to allow Estonian state to step in on place name changes

14:15

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

14:04

Additional €10 million for universities could be spent on heating

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

22.10

Infectologist on Covid: We have developed an immune memory

10:03

EDF general: Falling back in Kherson major hurdle for Russian troops

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

Estonia leading EU project to secure Ukraine's cyber, data security

22.10

Tax authority to require platforms to share income info

21.10

New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: