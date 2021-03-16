Finance minister: Supplementary budget will total €641 million ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
An additional budget of €641.4 million was agreed on by the Cabinet on Tuesday and the government will hand it to the Riigikogu on Thursday, Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said.

The minister of finance said on social media that the government will not increase the €8 billion loan limit approved in December last year with the supplementary budget. All the details of the bill will be made public on Thursday, but the minister highlighted some figures.

The size of the emergency entrepreneurship support package will be €19 million. "Support will be provided from this for those companies for which the wage subsidy does not offer relief, because business has stopped due to restrictions, but the highest costs are not related to wage costs," Pentus-Rosimannus said.

The risk fund for cultural events and international festivals is €6 million and it is intended to support large-scale events with a significant economic impact that have been cancelled due to restrictions and the costs of which have had to be borne regardless of the restrictions.

The size of the support package for catering, accommodation and spas, one of the sectors that suffered the biggest losses last year, is €25 million.

"Making up for the gaps in studies during the year that has become very difficult in education and supporting summer study camps, supporting private hobby education - €12 million. In total, at least 50,000 children should participate in summer study camps," the minister said. An additional €1.5 million will be spent on computers and internet connection from the supplementary budget to support distance learning.

Altogether €2.6 million will go to mental health costs, including help for clinical psychologists. A total of €52 million has been earmarked for emergency costs related to the coronavirus in hospitals and ambulances.

The minister pointed out that the wage subsidy, which, taking into account the practically comprehensive restrictions established by now, is no longer based on  Estonian Classification of Economic Activities (EMTAK) codes, but sets a sharp decline in turnover as the criterion.

"The costs to be borne by the state budget are €102 million. The government's reserve will maintain €57 million as a buffer. Wage support can be paid directly to a person's account in the future," Pentus-Rosimannus said.

The total amount of the support package of culture is €35.9 million. An additional €30.2 million will be allocated from the supplementary budget for vaccination.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

