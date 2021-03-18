Merike Saks appointed new finance ministry secretary general

Merike Saks has been appointed Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance.

Saks, a former CEO of passenger train operator Elron and also former secretary general at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, was appointed by the cabinet at its regular Thursday sitting and will replace Dmitri Jegorov, who has taken up a new post with the World Bank.

Saks' resume includes stints as managing director of the Estonian Center for Standardization and Accreditation (EVS), services director at the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kaubanduskoda) as well as other posts at the economic affairs ministry.

--

