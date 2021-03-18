Merike Saks appointed new finance ministry secretary general ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Incoming finance ministry secretary general Merike Saks. Source: ERR
Economy

Merike Saks has been appointed Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance.

Saks, a former CEO of passenger train operator Elron and also former secretary general at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, was appointed by the cabinet at its regular Thursday sitting and will replace Dmitri Jegorov, who has taken up a new post with the World Bank.

Saks' resume includes stints as managing director of the Estonian Center for Standardization and Accreditation (EVS), services director at the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kaubanduskoda) as well as other posts at the economic affairs ministry.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS

19:38

Merike Saks appointed new finance ministry secretary general

19:06

MP asks Ratas to return EU flags to Riigikogu's White Hall

18:49

Portal: Court rejects wrestler prohibited substance ban appeal

18:14

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Cassandra from Canada

17:49

Minister: Estonia to exit virus restrictions step by step

17:32

AK: Past year has at least been good to Saaremaa's ringed seal population

16:51

People's contact information to be used to send eesti.ee notifications

16:35

Estonia receives smallest vaccine delivery for six weeks

16:10

Government confirms Küllike Jürimäe Estonia's ECJ candidate

15:36

Eero Epner: I, Claudius

15:09

Kallas: Estonia should be at core of EU common decision making

14:41

Over 121,000 people want to exit pension scheme second pillar

14:09

Estonia Explained podcast: 'The Curious Case of Gentrification'

13:36

Government extends alcohol sales ban until end of April

13:14

First for Estonian art as UK's Tate collection acquires Anu Põder work

12:42

'Highway art' installation takes the mall to the forest

12:16

AK: No giving blood within a month of getting AstraZeneca vaccine

11:46

AK: Statistics show coronavirus may be third-highest cause of death

11:36

Gallery: Riigikogu members elect new speaker and chairmen

11:23

Old-age pensions to rise 1.6 percent through indexation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: