Final 2021 budget vote scheduled for December 9

The third reading and final vote of the 2021 state budget is currently scheduled to take place on December 9, the chairman of the Riigikogu Finance Committee has said.

Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) told ERR: "At the moment, this is the decision."

The Finance Committee will also meet tomorrow to discuss the latest amendments. On November 19, the draft state budget passed the second reading in the Riigikogu.

State budget expenditures next year will be approximately €13 billion and revenues almost €11 billion.

