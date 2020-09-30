Gallery: Prime minister hands state budget 2021 to Riigikogu

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center Party) handed over the state budget for the coming year to the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

Ratas said the state budget is not just about revenues, expenditures and financial indicators, but it is necessary to look behind every number and see the people and how well they are doing.

"With this in mind, with the state budget for 2021, we aim to overcome the coronavirus crisis in both the economy and health care wisely, safely and affordably, so that the living standards of our people will only improve and the economy will grow again," Ratas said.

The budget was agreed by the coalition on Tuesday.

