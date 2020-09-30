news

Money to increase teachers' salaries not allocated in 2021 budget ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Classrooms in Estonia are currently empty as students learn online from home due to the spread of coronavirus.
Classrooms in Estonia are currently empty as students learn online from home due to the spread of coronavirus. Source: Ministry of Education and Research
News

Money has not been allocated to raise teachers wages in the state's 2021 budget which was agreed yesterday. Salaries will be frozen for the next four years.

The budget strategy points out that the growth of teachers' salaries in Estonia has been one of the fastest in the OECD countries and this is still the country's strategic goal.

The total budget for teachers' salaries is €1.5 billion for the next four years, which will maintain the estimated average salary of teachers at €1,540.

The state has set a goal for the average gross monthly salary of teachers in Estonia to be 120 percent of the average gross monthly salary. Last year, the average gross monthly salary of teachers was 112 percent of the average salary. While Estonia's average gross monthly salary increased by 7.4 percent, teachers increased by 7 percent. The minimum wage for teachers is currently €1,315.

Although teachers have been allocated additional money for each budget since 2014, the rapid growth of Estonia's average gross monthly salary has made it difficult to achieve the targets set.

Plans to make working as a teacher more flexible

The budget strategy says more attention needs to be paid to motivating teachers and ensuring future generations of teachers over the next four years. It is planned to renew the concept of in-service teacher training and increase the attractiveness of the profession.

There are also plans to create flexible ways for people to enter teaching.

The state plans to keep the salary of kindergarten teachers at close to 90 percent of a teacher's salary and the salary of teachers with a master's degree at the level of the minimum salary of a general education teacher.

It also plans to continue the establishment of state high schools, and by 2024, there will be 26 state high schools operating in Estonia.

To finance higher education, the budget strategy provides for a four-year budget totalling €650 million. The state also plans to reform doctoral studies to change the student grant into a junior researcher's salary and to link doctoral students to employment contracts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:49

Siim Kallas: Loan money does not last forever

18:23

Maive Rute steps down as Bank of Estonia deputy governor

18:18

Money to increase teachers' salaries not allocated in 2021 budget

17:53

Jaak Madison: Secret quotas of the new European migration pact

17:43

€1.8 billion allocated for healthcare spending in 2021 budget

17:36

Government supports holding of gastronomic competition Bocuse d'Or

17:10

SDE MP: State budget less extraordinary than today's situation might merit

17:08

Media professor: I see no problem with ERR online content

16:43

Ratas: Estonian defense expenses continue to be increased

16:42

Reinsalu: Politicians should keep out of any new MS Estonia investigation

16:18

Kaja Kallas: Government budget bill a mañana bill of perpetual borrowing

16:12

Swedish authorities considering MS Estonia investigation

15:45

Gallery: Nominees for landscape architecture annual awards revealed

15:44

Gallery: Prime minister hands state budget 2021 to Riigikogu

15:10

Several Jazzkaar foreign artists can not perform due to travel restrictions

14:39

Estonia can be proud of its reserve army and conscription model

14:14

Lack of specialists hinders renovation of old balconies in Tallinn

14:06

Coronavirus tests can now be booked online

13:49

Foreign minister: Estonia making no territorial claims on Russia

13:22

State allocates less funding than expected for tourism sector in budget

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: