news

Riigikogu protection money to grow to €6 million in elections year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu Aivar Kokk (foreground).
Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu Aivar Kokk (foreground). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Riigikogu Finance Committee is set to discuss how parties will split funds for regional investments or so-called Riigikogu protection money next week. Committee chair Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) told ERR that the investments sum will exceed €6 million this year.

If the 2020 state budget earmarked €4.2 million for direct regional investments, Kokk said the sum will grow to €6 million in next year's budget. He could not say, however, how much of the money different parliamentary parties will get to distribute.

The 2021 state budget bill passed its second reading on Wednesday. Kokk said that active debates over the use of protection money will begin next week. "All proposals need to be in by the end of next week," the MP said.

EKRE Riigikogu group head Siim Pohlak told ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" webcast on Wednesday that how protection money is distributed will largely match last year's magnitudes. "Discussion is underway and we have received a lot of proposals for things that need to be done in rural areas. Decisions are yet to be made," Pohlak said.

Deputy head of the Center Party group in the Riigikogu Andrei Korobeinik said his party will make proposals totaling €2.3 million to the 2021 state budget.

Reform Party MP Siim Kallas told ERR that the party will once again not participate in the process. "The press should long since be aware of our stance regarding protection money," Kallas said.

The final reading of the 2021 state budget is scheduled to take place on December 9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal work starts next year, ends 2025

20:00

Estonia joined by over 20 countries on religious freedom declaration

19:10

Defense Forces suspends leave for conscripts until end of November

18:38

State agencies awaiting late delivery of surgical masks

18:01

SDE asking people to contribute to failure of marriage referendum

17:33

15 PERH employees diagnosed with coronavirus

17:06

ERR ethics adviser: Õhtuleht pulled Reps' children into unethical scandal

16:30

Riigikogu protection money to grow to €6 million in elections year

15:57

Pohlak: Democracy should not be put on standby because of difficult times

15:24

Number of hospitalized coronavirus patients expected to reach spring peak

14:55

Education minister: I have to get the work-life balance better

14:22

President Kersti Kaljulaid confirms Alar Laneman new interior minister

13:41

Close contacts directed to self-isolation can stay on quarantine leave

12:54

Education minister: No wrong-doing in ministry minding my children

12:21

Hospital chief doctor: Lockdown inevitable in Estonia

11:52

Erik Laidvee stepping down as Eesti Raudtee CEO

11:19

Former Prosecutor General mulls politics debut with Isamaa breakaway group

10:55

Health Board: 274 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

10:26

Student wins expulsion court case against music and theater academy

09:37

Ratings: Estonia 200 support rise continues

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: