news

Former President Ilves: Coalition a medieval, Taliban-like organization ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves has hit out at the current coalition granting its largest component of the annual, so-called 'protection money' to a non-profit which opposes abortion, likening the Center/EKRE/Isamaa alliance to the Taliban.

Evening paper Õhtuleht reported (link in Estonian) that Ilves wrote on his social media account: "TFW (social media-ese for 'that feeling when' - ed.) you country is ruled over by a medieval, uneducated, low-life Taliban-style government which thinks that banning gay marriage is the most pressing issue facing the nation, but your health and that of your parents, grandparents and children is ten times less significant, but we have to do away with the gays."

As reported on ERR News, the largest recipient of the "protection money" scheme, traditionally doled out ahead of the state budget passing, was a four-month-old NGO which organized an anti-abortion march in August, and received €141,000 from the three coalition parties.

Additionally, the coalition parties, Center, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, gave a total of around a million euros (from a €6.4 million total) to around 75 religious or related organizations this year, compared with €70,000 to the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit).

This year's "protection money" round was a joint effort from the three coalition parties rather than making their entries separately as in previous years.

While the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) also took part in the process, granting around €300,000 to various social and sporting projects, the larger of the two opposition parties, Reform, has long declined to take part in the scheme, referring to it as a form or corruption.

Ilves was also referring in his tweet to current plans to hold a referendum on the definition of marriage in April 2021. The question will ask Estonian citizens whether marriage should continue to be defined as between one man and one woman, in Estonian legislation, as it is currently in the Family Law Act. The original intention of the policy, which EKRE got into the coalition agreement signed in late April 2019, was to alter the Constitution to include this definition – the Constitution makes no reference to marriage – but legal experts say that changing the Constitution is a lengthy process which cannot be done off the back of one referendum – assuming the majority of respondents vote "yes" to the question posed.

Toomas Hendrik Ilves was President of the Republic of Estonia over two terms, 2006-2016.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:34

Estonia preparing to start COVID-19 vaccinations in January

15:01

State balances books on Savisaar trial proceedings payments

14:49

Three government ministries came under cyber attack in November

14:14

November of 2020 the warmest in 60 years

13:58

Volkswagen making large-scale investments to Estonian subsidiary

13:34

Gallery: Nature Photograph of the Year 2020

13:22

Scientific council: New restrictions needed to help health care system

13:12

Former President Ilves: Coalition a medieval, Taliban-like organization

12:47

e-Residency celebrates sixth anniversary

12:19

Coronavirus fears affecting museums' Christmas programs

11:40

Gallery: Saaremaa unveils Ö statue to mark dialect border

11:16

Estonian troops in Mali safe after Monday's attacks

11:03

Health Board: 191 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours, three deaths

10:47

Health Board: No need for permit to prove health condition for mask refusal

10:23

Four-month-old NGO opposed to abortion largest protection money beneficiary

09:49

Industrial production volume sees first increase since coronavirus crisis

09:26

Post-birth fathers' ban may see 'maternity tourism' outside Tallinn, Tartu

08:56

Hunters calling for wildlife crossings on new Estonian-Russian border

08:29

Ethics council: Former prosecutor general's political involvement unethical

30.11

Marju Himma: Why listen to anti-mask protesters?

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: