Support rally held in Tartu for Polish protestors

A protestor in Tartu on October 31 holding a
A protestor in Tartu on October 31 holding a "womans stike" (Strajk Kobiet) poster which has become the symbol of the Polish protests. Source: ERR.
More than 100 people gathered on Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) in Tartu on Friday to support protestors in Poland who are campaigning against changes to abortion legislation.

Several Polish citizens living in Estonia took part in the demonstration and speeches were made by the chairman of Tartu City Council and the deputy mayor. The Estonian Medical Students' Association also attended, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Friday.

Vice president of the Medical Students' Association Kadri Ann Prass said: "We are certainly concerned that there is a discussion in Estonia about abortions and a possible ban and attacks on gynecologists. But at the moment, we are most worried about what is happening in Poland."

A support rally also took place in Tallinn earlier this week.

Protests have taken place across Poland over the last week after Poland's top court ruled that abortions in cases of foetal defects are unconstitutional.

Poland's abortion laws were already among the strictest in Europe but the ruling will mean an almost total ban, the BBC reported. Once the decision comes into effect, terminations will only be allowed in cases of rape or incest or if the mother's health is at risk.

On Friday an estimated 100,000 people took part in a protest against the ruling in Warsaw, Poland.

Editor: Helen Wright

