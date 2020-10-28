Gallery: Solidarity rally for Polish protestors held in Tallinn

Protestors held a support rally in Tallinn on Wednesday in solidarity with people protesting against changes to abortion laws in Poland.

The protesters gathered at Freedom Square at 6 p.m. and walked to Town Hall Square and then to the nearby Polish Embassy building. They carried homemade placards and wore masks to follow the social distancing rules in place due to coronavirus.

Protests have taken place across Poland over the last week after Poland's top court ruled that abortions in cases of foetal defects are unconstitutional.

Poland's abortion laws were already among the strictest in Europe but the ruling will mean an almost total ban, the BBC wrote. Once the decision comes into effect, terminations will only be allowed in cases of rape or incest or if the mother's health is at risk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!