news

Gallery: Rakvere Christmas tree wars divide public ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The Ülle Lichtfeldt-donated Christmas tree in Rakvere's town square.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

The Lääne-Viru County town of Rakvere has been the scene of an ideologically-related battle over a Christmas tree – two in fact, since the town center now sports both an 'official' and an 'unofficial' spruce tree.

The issue began when noted actress and star of both stage and small screen Ülle Lichtfeld sold a spruce tree to the town, with the purpose of erecting it in the town square.

However, news that Lichtfeldt had donated the proceeds to an LGBT+ film festival, prompted deputy mayor of the town Andres Jaadla to set up a rival tree near the rail station.

The issue was both hotly debated on social media, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, and by the commercial media, and is not the first time Christmas trees have sparked controversy or at least interest in the town. In 2015, the town dispensed with an actual tree altogether, making use instead of recyclable materials; last Christmas Rakvere's tree was in the running for prize of prettiest public Christmas tree in the land.

Yet another spruce tree in Rakvere, this one near the town square, is bedecked with pictures of cats and dogs looking for a new owner (see gallery).

Andres Jaadla resigned as Rakvere mayor in 2012 following accusations of corruption, and left the Reform Party the following year. As noted he is now deputy mayor.

Ülle Lichtfeldt, who is married to Social Democratic Party (SDE) leader Indrek Saar, has a long association with Rakvere Theater, a noted cultural hotspot in the town of 15,000 people. She also stars in long-running soap opera "Õnne 13", on ETV.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:18

Gallery: Imre Sooäär takes up Riigikogu seat after speech heckled

18:36

Coronavirus round-up: November 30 - December 6

18:01

More introduced COVID-19 cases from Russia than any other country

17:19

Government office releases formula to help stores stick to COVID-19 rules

16:41

State chooses battles carefully in combatting misinformation

15:52

Former mayor: English language threatens both Estonian and Russian futures

15:16

Ministry of Defense is looking for two new vice-chancellors

14:41

Rapla County Rail Baltica procurement rounds underway in early 2021

14:11

Health Board doctor: Intensive care wards full by year-end

13:45

'Protection money' bill to go to vote unamended

13:12

Vormsi woman killed by drunk driver

12:48

Health Board: 248 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours Updated

12:45

Latvia to rescue at European Council as Estonian leadership in quarantine

12:09

Culture recommendations: December 7-14

11:42

Watch and listen to all 2021 Eesti Laul entries.

11:21

Gallery: Rakvere Christmas tree wars divide public

10:56

Imre Sooäär may take up Riigikogu seat, but may not Updated

10:29

Statistics: Deflation on year to November influenced by fuel price fall

09:58

Tourism in October nearly half previous year's figure

08:50

AK: Pro-marriage referendum Riigikogu majority under threat

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: