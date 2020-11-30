Gallery: Tartu Christmas Village of Light opens on first Advent Sunday

Tartu's annual Christmas Village of Light (valgusküla) opened on the first Sunday of Advent (November 29). For the first time this year, a skating rink has been opened on Town Hall Square.

The Village of Light consists of 18 small glass pavilions, animal carousels and a Christmas tree.

Last year, a family of chickens roosted in one of the pavilions which was very popular with visitors. This year a new chicken family has moved in and there are two roosters Päiksesekiir and Madis and four hens named Kuu, Pingviin, Liisu and Kukk.

The village is a "cosy calm area" where residents can spend their time this Christmas, the city government said. The Village of Light in Town Hall Square is open from November 29 to January 10 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

An almost 1000-square-metre ice rink has been opened around the Kissing Students sculpture and fountain on the square which will be open until February 17.

Skating is free and ice skates can be rented from a nearby pavilion. The skating rink is open Monday - Wednesday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m., Thursday - Friday noon until 10 p.m. (from noon - 3 p.m. priority is given to school reservations), and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Traders can be found in the Village of Light cafe Monday - Friday 5 p.m to 9 p.m., and 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on the weekends. The skating rink cafe is open Monday - Friday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., and 10 a.m. - 9 p.,m. at the weekends.

Due to the restrictions on gathering enacted due to the spread of the coronavirus, Tartu residents and visitors are invited to spend time scattered about Town Hall Square this year, while enjoying the fresh air and Christmas spirit.

The programme for the Village of Light and several other Christmastime events in Tartu can be viewed here.

More photos of the Village of Light can be seen here.

--

