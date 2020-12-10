Latest government restrictions cause problem for swimming clubs ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A swimming pool.
A swimming pool. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A recent government restriction which means sports training for children will be off the table from Monday as schools also close amid rising COVID-19 rates has run into a problem already, since while the training sessions may be off, children can still swim – pools themselves are not closed – but without getting any formal training.

Culture minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said that outside of Ida-Viru County, indoor gyms, swimming pools and other training centers will remain open, with groups of up to 10 (instructor included) of adults permissible.

Lukas said: "An individual place can also use '1 + 1' in certain areas, i.e. one athlete and one coach (the same as the new regulations for Ida-Viru County – ed.)... Owners can make their own decisions, but the government will not order the closure of gyms, swimming pools and gyms."

With swimming pools, whose training groups might often normally exceed the maximum 10 and in any case attract a lot of children, the situation is particularly difficult, pool operators say, since there is a loophole whereby training sessions might be off, but pools are open and children can still purchase tickets to swim.

One of the largest swimming clubs in Tallinn and Harju County, Orca Swimming Club, with 1,200 members of all ages, says that the issue is already controversial, heightened by the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) has proven that COVID-19 does not propagate in water, especially the chlorinated water found in swimming pools, the clubs says.

Merli Didvig, founder of the club, said: "These kids can go to the swimming pool; they can by a ticket there in their dozens, with the same group training together, but since this activity is not organized via a swimming club and a coach can't lead the training, it is not really a solution for swimming clubs."

A government ruling announced Wednesday and confirmed Thursday sees all educational institutions closed from Monday, and hobby and sports group activities suspended, from next Monday, while spas and swimming pools outside Ida-Viru County remain open.

The club has opted to suspend training and as a result tuition fees from Monday, but with it the club's main source of revenue, something which individual training cannot mitigate, they say.

"If we have 1,200 members, and if you consider that ever child should get an hour of exercise per day, you can figure out how many hours it would take, so we would simply not be able to do it," Didvig said.

Director of the Kalev swimming school Kristo Krinpus said that swimming courses will take a break next week while other sports training can continue in small groups (up to 10 as noted), meaning a handful of elite athletes will train as always, while the remaining 400 children will either have possible individual training from Monday, or general PT in the open air.

Krinpus said: "Certainly we can't take three weeks off for sports groups, so as far as possible, we are trying to divide things individually, so that everyone can train under the coaches' watchful eye," adding that some degree of alternation between swimmer and coach would be needed.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:44

Naval ceremony officially launches two new, Estonian-built patrol vessels

17:32

Latest government restrictions cause problem for swimming clubs

16:41

Health Board: 544 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths Updated

16:26

Prime minister: School closures price for hospital treatments continuing

15:31

Jaanus Karilaid: Opposition will not succeed in riding the crisis

15:19

Prime minister: Government did not act unilaterally in issuing restrictions

15:14

Kantar Emor: Estonia 200 keeps second place in Emor ratings

15:03

Man dies in Järva County parachuting accident

14:02

Survey: Over half of Estonian firms have experienced cyber threats

14:02

Social minister on schools closure: Students need to be treated equally

13:42

Ida-Viru County man concocts skating/ice swim combination

13:01

Estonian corona-positive patients are hospitalized due to pneumonia

12:22

SDE MP: New Estonian restrictions come two weeks late

12:16

Scientist: Cooperation between teachers would help with distance learning

11:33

Jüri Vips confirmed for full Red Bull F1 test at Abu Dhabi

11:06

Opposition MP: Delays on sick pay law contributed to COVID-19 spread

10:41

Opposition MPs hit out at state budget pandemic inadequacies

10:16

Diesel, gas prices rise two cents at pump

10:01

Minister of education recommends continuing with distance learning

09:38

Statistics: Exports rise for second month running

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: