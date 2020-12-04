news

Extensive COVID-19 spread in Ida-Viru stems from sports club ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A coronavirus testing tent in Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County.
A coronavirus testing tent in Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
The extensive spread of COVID-19 in Ida-Viru County begun from a so-called ice hockey outbreak, where it proceeded to spread to workplaces, schools and health care establishments and care homes, said Marje Muusikus, head of the Health Board's Eastern regional department.

Muusikus explained that the extensive spread of coronavirus in the county begun from a sports club where in addition to children, adults also trained.

She noted that if one person in a family gets infected, others will also likely follow. "There is no chance to isolate part of the family from the infected person before they become infectious in their institutions," Muusikus said.

Ida-Viru County is an industrial region, where according to Muusikus, the possibility to work from distance is just not possible in most cases, which is why the virus finds it easy to spread from person to person.

"It is unfortunately a part of being a close contact that people must stay at home, that is certainly unfortunate," Muusikus noted, but added that lessening physical contact with others is sufficient to avoid further spread.

She added that crowded areas should be avoided and personal protective equipment used, working from distance should also be in use where possible. In addition, Muusikus thought hobby group activity should also be restricted.

"There is nothing to do if we want to limit the spread, we have to give something up," the Health Board official said.

As of Friday, the 14-day infection rate per 100,000 people in Ida-Viru County is 878.2, up more than 500 from the national average.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

